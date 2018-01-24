3-year-old child fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old child dead on Wednesday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a house in the 3900 block of Lawnwood Street in Fort Worth.
The child was in a back bedroom of the house when the shooting took place.
It is unknown if the shooting was intentional or accidental. Homicide Unit detectives are currently working this investigation.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs