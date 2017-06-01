Young Air Force veteran alone in ICU at VA hospital in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A 22 year old Air Force veteran is fighting for his life in the ICU at the Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans Affairs Hospital in San Antonio.

Jacob Mitchell is in critical condition after his lung collapsed last week. He was three hours away in Del Rio when it happened. He says that he doesn't have health insurance so his only option was to make the three hour drive to San Antonio to get to the closest VA hospital.

"I told them I had chest pain and they immediately got me back to the ER and started running tests," he said.

Mitchell's girlfriend, who is from Del Rio, came with him to San Antonio but she had to leave on Memorial Day to go back to work. Now Mitchell is alone and scared.

"I'm a little nervous about it just because anything could happen," he said.

Mitchell says that his mother lost her job and can't afford to buy a plane ticket to San Antonio from Ohio where she lives. Her friend set up this YouCaring account to try to raise funds so she can see her son.

Mitchell says he's worried that if his condition deteriorates, no one will be around to make decisions about his care.

