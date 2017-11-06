(Photo: Shelby Knowles, Texas Tribune, Custom)

Here are some highlights from local to state propositions as the November 2017 election ends with voting on Nov. 3.

DALLAS

THE 2017 DALLAS BOND PROGRAM

The city of Dallas is asking voters to decide the fate of more than $1 million in city bonds on Nov. 7. But voters don't have to decide the fate of all those funds with one vote. The bonds have been broken into 10 propositions. Here's details on some of the propositions on the ballot:

• PROPOSITION A: Do you hate potholes? We think we've heard this one before and the answer we hear is usually "yes." As the city continues to grow, so it seems do our travel woes.

At $534 million, Proposition A is the largest general obligation bond proposal. If approved, the city says it will use those funds toward "traffic signals, alley reconstruction, bridge repair, railroad crossing quiet ones, sidewalks, street reconstruction and street resurfacing projects."

And the city has provided a map where you can see details on proposed projects. Click on a purple line within the map and you can see the location, description, proposition and cost of potential projects. You can also search by address to see if an area your concerned about is part of the proposal.

• PROPOSITION C: If you read the description on the city's bond page for this proposition it simply states, "Rehabilitation of facilities at Fair Park." However, while most agree the site is in need of renovation and repair, this proposition has been one of the most debated in the city.

According to a map posted to explain the proposition, $50 million would go towards renovations at multiple sites at Fair Park, including the coliseum, Music Hall and African American Museum. The divide among leaders and residents begins when talk of Fair Park's future is discussed.

Currently, the fate of who will manage Fair Park is unknown as three groups bid to take over the site. And many wonder if now is the time to spend $50 million on such a project when the vision and future of the park is still uncertain.

DALLAS COUNTY

PROPOSITION A

Vote for this proposition and you're saving Dallas City Schools. Vote against and it will be eliminated.

No, Dallas City Schools doesn't actually operate any educational facilities. Instead, it operates bus services to nine local school districts: Dallas ISD, Richardson ISD, Irving ISD, Highland Park ISD, Lancaster ISD, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Cedar Hill ISD, and DeSoto ISD. It's largely funded through a property tax on Dallas County homes.

So why the proposal for its elimination? While many complain about its bus service in general, there are also complaints directed toward its high cost and problems with drivers, crashes, among other things.

If eliminated, school district will either need to operate their own busing services or contract the service.

FORT WORTH

PROPOSITION B

The Fort Worth Independent School District is asking voters to approve a $750 million bond package — the largest in Tarrant County history — including $33.97 million for Dunbar.

The idea that struggling urban high schools — all schools, really — thrive with the latest in technology and learning environments is central to the district’s latest pitch voters.

While 77.5 percent of the bond package is dedicated to renovating the district’s 14 high schools, other money will be spent to build a new Tanglewood elementary school at a yet-to-be-named location, a new building for the Young Men’s Leadership Academy and for purchasing land for future schools.

STATE

Texans are being asked to approve seven amendments to the state’s constitution as voters head to the polls for the Nov. 7 election.

During legislative sessions, lawmakers typically agree on multiple changes to law that require amendments to the state's rigid constitution.

Any changes to the Texas Constitution must be approved by a majority of Texas voters. Getting a proposed amendment on the ballot requires support from more than two-thirds of both chambers of the Legislature.

Voters in some communities are also weighing in on important local issues alongside the statewide ballot. For example, qualified Travis County voters will have the chance to vote for or against two bonds — one dealing with transportation improvements and another on constructing and improving county parks. In El Paso, voters will get the chance to approve or deny a $448.5 million bond measure that would build three new campuses and reconstruct a local high school. Check out VoteTexas.gov to find your polling place.

