20-year-old driver indicted in deadly New Braunfels bus crash that killed 13

UVALDE COUNTY – A 20-year-old man has been indicted by an Uvalde County grand jury in connection to the fatal New Braunfels bus crash that killed 13 and seriously injured one back in March.

After hearing testimony and evidence regarding the facts and circumstances concerning the cause of the crash, Jack Dillon Young was handed down thirteen two-count indictments for intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, both second-degree felonies.

According to documents, one indictment alleges intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, third and second-degree felonies. The indictments further allege that the one-ton Dodge pickup was used as a deadly weapon.

Young turned himself into the Uvalde County Jail on June 28 and will remain in custody on a $380,000 bond, according to documents.

The next District Court setting dates in Uvalde County for hearing criminal cases will be July 20 and July 21.

