PLANO -- Police have arrested two teens in connection with a vandalism case at Plano West High School campus.

Alexandria Butler and Elizabeth Police, who are both 17-years-old, are being charged with felony criminal mischief.

The graffiti incident happened in February.



Police released surveillance video that showed the suspects spray painting vulgar graffiti on Plano West High School campus. A host of foul gold graffiti was sprayed across the school’s gym doors and walls.



Police are currently looking for the third suspect.

The punishment for vandalism like this can carry jail time up to two years and include a fine of up to $10,000.

© 2017 WFAA-TV