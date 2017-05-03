Police are looking for three suspects after a Domino’s pizza store was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Northeast Dallas. (Photo: Dallas Police, Custom)

DALLAS -- Police are looking for three suspects after a Domino’s pizza store was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Northeast Dallas.

Police said a man with a handgun walked into the Domino’s Pizza and demanded money from the cashier. It happened in the 10900 block of North Central Expressway, near the corner of U.S. 75 and Royal Lane just after midnight Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, gray athletic shorts with a thick black stripe down each side and black tennis shoes. He had a silver and black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, long dark shorts, and black tennis shoes.



According to police, the third suspect, a woman, had long and tight braids with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a pink strapless dress.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Mulvihill, at (214) 671-3705.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-8477.





© 2017 WFAA-TV