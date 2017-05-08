2 killed after suspected drunk driver runs red light

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

DALLAS -- Two people were killed in suspected drunk driving crash Sunday overnight.



It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. According to police, an unidentified driver ran a red light at Dallas Parkway heading eastbound.



Luis Angel Solano and Promise Hamilton were turning westbound on Frankford Road, when the driver crashed into their vehicle, causing it to hit a pole.



Solano and Hamilton were pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.



Police said the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

Hamilton worked for the Dallas Stars. They later posted a tribute on their Facebook page.

