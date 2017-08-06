File (Photo: Associated Press)

MARION COUNTY - Two Hallsville Boy Scouts are dead and one is seriously injured after their sailboat collided with a power line Saturday afternoon at Lake O' the Pines Marina on Alley Creek in Marion County Texas.

Preliminary investigations and observations indicate that the vessel, a Catamaran sailboat, collided with an overhead transmission power line and those onboard may have been electrocuted as a result.

When they arrived, wardens discovered an 18-year-old male onboard and a 16-year-old in the water a short distance away. Both victims suffered severe bodily injuries and were deceased. A third unresponsive 11-year-old victim was located in a boat nearby and was being provided CPR by Good Samaritans.

The injured 11-year-old is currently in critical condition at LSU Health in Shreveport.

The boys were members of Boy Scout Troop 620 from Hallsville, Texas. All three were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the accident.

