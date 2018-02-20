18-wheeler hydroplanes, overturns on I-635 at Garland Road

A wave of rain showers throughout North Texas made a slick commute for some.

As a result, a white 18-wheeler hydroplaned and hit a wall causing it to jackknife through all lanes of traffic on 635 southbound and Garland Rd. into a ditch.

An Auto Zone 18-wheeler then tried to miss the white semi but also ended up in the ditch on its side.

There were two people inside the white semi, both have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Auto Zone semi was not injured.

Two right lanes of traffic are shut down and will most likely stay that way for a few hours.

