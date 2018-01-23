15-year-old Ellis County school shooting victim recovering and 'full of hope'

After Monday's school shooting in Ellis County, authorities say the 15-year-old injured victim from Italy High School is recovering and full of hope.

A 16-year-old male student was taken into custody without incident after shooting a 15-year-old female student in the cafeteria with a semi-automatic handgun, Sheriff Charles Edge said.

Staff members confronted the suspect, who then fled before being arrested outside the school.

The girl was taken via helicopter to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

In a press briefing Tuesday morning, Italy ISD Superintendent, Lee Joffre said he spoke with the victim Monday night and she read him a poem with messages of hope.

Best update in the last 24 hours. 15-year-old girl who was shot by a classmate at Italy High School yesterday is recovering and full of hope. pic.twitter.com/YR4VMCIgg8 — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 23, 2018

As a precautionary measure, deputies did a final sweep with ATF dogs Tuesday morning to give families a peace of mind ahead of students returning to class.

