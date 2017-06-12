Deputies: 14-year-old accidentally shoots twin while trying to shoot snake

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother Monday while trying to shoot a snake in a ditch.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on County Road 2342 in Liberty County. Deputies say the boys saw the snake in a drainage ditch and went inside their home to get two .22-caliber rifles.

According to authorities, one of the boys knelt down between the snake and his brother and tried to shoot the snake, but he accidentally shot his brother right above his right ear.

The injured brother was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. His condition is unknown at this time.

