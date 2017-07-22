WFAA
Dallas boy accidentally shot in the mouth

WFAA 9:00 PM. CDT July 22, 2017

DALLAS -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot by a 15-year-old.

The shooting happened in south Dallas near Ledbetter and I-45.

According to investigators, the older boy apparently thought the gun's safety was on when he pointed the weapon at the other boy and pulled the trigger. The 12-year-old was shot in the mouth but is expected to survive.

The 15-year-old was arrested.

 

