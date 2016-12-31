10 ideas for New Year's resolutions for your business life

5 Tips to Keep your New Year’s Resolution (Photo: Image Source: iStock)

Resolutions sound so good in theory.

If you implemented just one every year, you would be steadily improving your life! It would be continuous, incremental improvement.



You should make some resolutions for 2017.

But reality is different from theory when it comes to New Year’s Resolutions. Forty-five percent of Americans make them. Seventy-five percent make it through the first week. Forty-six percent make it through six months. Thirty-nine percent of people in their 20s achieve the resolution’s result compared to 14 percent of people over 50. The top three resolutions are:

Losing weight

Getting organized

Spending less

10 resolutions for your business life



Statistics imply the odds are stacked against you. However, most improvements are great, especially when cumulative results are measured over time. Our busy lives might be similar to clogged arteries. We need to do something achievable that will improve our personal and business health.

1. Get into the office an hour earlier



Imagine what you could do if you had an extra hour! Now you can. Leaving home earlier means getting slightly ahead of commuter traffic. You arrive before others. No ringing phones or people wanting attention for their problems.

Net Result: One extra hour over 240 working days means you have found 240 extra hours! That equals 30 extra eight-hour days or five extra weeks. Was that so hard?

2. Go out for lunch



It seems to make sense to bring your own and get more work done. That’s wrong for lots of reasons. As a business person, you will find flashes of inspiration happen at unlikely times. Most often they happen when you are away from your desk. If your job involves finding clients, being a lunch regular in the same place as your target prospects puts you in the right place at the right time.

Net Result: You meet people. They learn what you do. They ask questions. They are interesting, too.

3. Keep a business journal



It’s likely you write a business plan every year. It might go into a drawer. Maybe it only measures rings on the cash register, not the effort that goes into making that happen. My business journal looks at what good things happened, what other (bad) things happened and what I did to get closer to ringing the cash register.

Net Result: On most days the “good things” category will have far more entries. You leave with a sense of accomplishment.



4. Contact your best customers in the first quarter of 2017



Thank them for their business. If you fly, you’ve likely heard the pilot say: “Thank you for flying American. We realize you have a choice in air travel.” Thanking clients for business means you are showing appreciation. They might say: “I’m glad you called…” It takes very little effort to let people know they are appreciated.

Net Result: You are strengthening relationships. You are putting yourself in front of clients, some of whom are making decisions about additional business.

5. Delegate wherever possible



You need employees to implement this one. We often rationalize: “When you want something done right, do it yourself” ( Napoleon Bonaparte and others). Ask yourself the following question instead: “What projects must be done by me and only me?” Certain tasks require licensing.

Net Result: You aren’t as indispensable as you thought. This frees up more time.

See the next 5 resolutions on our media partner website at the Dallas Business Journal.

Bryce Sanders is president of Perceptive Business Solutions and has provided training for the financial services industry on high net worth client acquisition since 2001. Sanders spent 20 years with a leading financial services firm as a successful financial advisor, district sales manager, and home office manager. He is the author of "Captivating the Wealthy Investor," available on Amazon.

Copyright 2016 WFAA