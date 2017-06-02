Where to find free donuts on National Donut Day

(Photo: File, WFMY News 2)

Friday's National Donut Day has a long history.

The Chicago Salvation Army first started the annual celebration in 1938, to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines during World War I. They're credited with helping to lead the donut to its popularity back home in the U-S. National Donut Day is now traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

In North Texas, the Salvation Army is recognizing the history of the day and will be giving away free donuts while supplies last.

Several other places are also offering free donuts to customers on Friday in honor of National Donut Day:

Dunkin' Donuts is giving customers a free classic donut, with purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away free donuts all day Friday (no purchase necessary).

QuikTrip is offering a free donut to those who download its app and buy a QT Kitchens cup of coffee.

Hypnotic Donuts is giving away random boxes containing free gift cards and t-shirts, plus, of course, donuts, until closing time at 2 p.m.

Glazed Donut Works is partnering with the Salvation Army to give donuts to veterans at the VA hospital in Dallas. Visit the Deep Ellum location from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday for donuts, first come first served.

Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away free glazed donuts (with a purchase) until noon Friday.

