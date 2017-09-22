WFAA brand manager selected to Dallas Regional Chamber leadership program

Blair Nelson - WFAA Brand Manager

WFAA Brand Manager Blair Nelson was recently selected as a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber's Leadership Dallas Class of 2018 development program.

Each year, up to 55 individuals are selected to participate in the 10-month educational program. The Chamber selects the applicants comprised of diverse leaders committed to serving as catalysts and sustainers of positive community change.

“I am beyond excited to participate in Leadership Dallas Class of 2018,” Nelson said of her acceptance into the 2018 class. “I am very passionate about making North Texas a better place to live, work and grow with other influential leaders in different industries.

“Most importantly, I am very proud and honored to represent WFAA.”

Each Leadership Dallas class fundraises and works on a project in the community. The 2017 class designed, built and installed aquaponics gardens that will provide healthy food for hundreds of residents at the Austin Street Center.

“I believe that we will all challenge each other to provoke positive change and bring our unique and individual talents to the table that will make for a stronger community,” Nelson said when asked what she looks forward to gaining from the program.

WFAA General Manager Mike Devlin recommended Nelson for the leadership program.

“Blair has shown great growth in the media industry,” he said. “She has been very influential both inside and outside our business.”

The 2018 selections mark the 43rd Leadership Dallas class. The full list of the 2018 class can be viewed here.

