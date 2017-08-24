Want to work at the new outlet mall? Tanger hosting job fair to hire 900

Tanger Outlets will hold a job fair on Sept. 7 for its new shopping center that’s under construction near the Texas Motor Speedway in north Fort Worth. (Max Faulkner / Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Tanger Outlets needs 900 people willing to hang Gap dresses, fold Levi jeans and fluff Restoration Hardware pillows.

The new outlet mall, scheduled to open in far north Fort Worth at the end of October, is holding a job fair for its 75 retailers.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Speedway Club at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The outlet stores are expected to hire about 900 full-time and part-time workers.

The shopping center, under construction on the southwest corner of Interstate 35W and Texas 114 just south of Buc-ees, will include more than 75 stores including H&M, Gap, Nike, Guess, Levi’s and Restoration Hardware.

