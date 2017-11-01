Two North Texas Dairy Queen restaurants to close after bankruptcy filing

Dairy Queen

IRVING, Texas -- Dozens of Dairy Queen restaurants are set to close, including two in North Texas, after a franchisee based in Irving filed for bankruptcy.

Vasari, LLC has a hearing on Wednesday over the Chapter 11 filing. It owns about 70 stores total and will close 29 of them.

Two stores in North Texas, located in Cedar Hill and Carrollton, are closing.

Most of the stores closing are located in the Texas Panhandle, and Vasari cites the decline of the oil business as a big reason for the filing.

Hurricane Harvey also had a negative impact on business, Vasari said.

