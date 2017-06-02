The Palm restaurant to close after 33 years

The Palm in Dallas

DALLAS -- After more than three decades, The Palm restaurant in Dallas' West End will close its doors.

In a letter to customers, owners Wally Ganzi and Bruce Bozzi, Jr. say safety has become a concern and they will close on June 30.

"We will be closing the doors of The Palm Dallas permanently on June 30th. This is a decision that was very difficult for us. Recent events, however, have left us concerned for the safety and welfare of our valued customers and staff," they write.

The Houston and San Antonio locations will remain in business, and the letter says the owners are hoping to find a new location to open in Dallas.

"We are sorry to say goodbye and remain hopeful that we can find a new home here in the great city of Dallas," the letter states.

