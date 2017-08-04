WFAA
Texas' Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 11-13

Texas sales tax weekend for August 11

WFAA 10:58 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

As the kiddos head back to school, parents should mark their calendars to save some money during this year's tax-free weekend.

Between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13, most clothing, school supplies, shoes, and backpacks under $100 will be sales tax exempt, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office. That means shoppers can save about $8 for every $100 they spend.

For examples of other items that qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday, go here.

 

