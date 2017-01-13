Shared work spaces offer entrepreneurs options, access in Southern Dallas

Shared work spaces offer entrepreneurs options and access in Southern Dallas

DALLAS – Small business owners know how difficult it can be to find office space. Now a new trend popping up around the country is taking root in Southern Dallas and promoting entrepreneurship at the same time.

Craftsmen are hard at work, welding and re-purposing old hardware into new furniture designs at a wing at Tyler Station. It's some of the work happening in the old 126,000-square foot warehouse.

Staff says the huge building is being transformed into a multi-level co-working village for a variety of entrepreneurs.

Gary Bucker is owner of Stash Design, and a partner with Tyler Station.

“It’s where entrepreneurs and artists and builders, and whoever is starting a business, or has an established business, can go to, I would say, co-network," he said.

The warehouse dates back to the 1920s when it opened as Dixie Wax Paper Company.

Crews spent the past two years gutting out Tyler Stations and getting it ready for several new businesses.

Property manager Tara Stargrove says a lot of entrepreneurs are interested in setting up work space in the building.

"We have a brewery coming in. Videographers. I have a music video that wants to shoot," Stargrove explained.

There are yoga and fitness studios, casting agents, architects, clothing retailers, and neighborhood groups planning to move in to the work-share space as well.

“I like to call it my fantasy factory, because anything you dream here can happen,” Stargrove said.

Community based co-working or co-sharing spaces are popping up in several locations across Southern Dallas.

At the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, an old boarded up dry cleaners will transform into the Fair Park District Entrepreneur Center, or "The District."

Reverend George Battle, III says a partnership between Church and South Dallas Public Improvement District will make the space a community business incubator.

Organizers say mom and pop operations and other tradesmen will soon get to create businesses and build capacity, using the center.

Buckner and Stargrove believe the co-working trend is a plus for entrepreneurs and community growth.

