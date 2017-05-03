Salt Lick BBQ is coming to Grapevine next year

Salt Lick BBQ (Jordan Armstrong)

Salt Lick BBQ, a Hill Country destination often cited among the best barbecue joints in Texas, is coming to Grapevine.

The city announced Tuesday night that it has approved a site for Salt Lick north of Grapevine Mills, near where Kubota Tractor recently opened a new North American headquarters.

In a press release, the city said the 10,000-square-foot restaurant, on 10 wooded acres, will include indoor and outdoor dining as well as a specialty wine and beer bar. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall, with completion expected in late 2018.

“This is a big night for us,” said Grapevine City Councilwoman Darlene Freed. “This is something to celebrate.”

The site is on the north side of Grapevine Mills Parkway, just west of 185 acres the city purchased from former Texas Rangers star Rafael Palmeiro that’s now under development.

In addition to Kubota, Mercedes-Benz USA is building a regional parts distribution center and training facility there and plans have been unveiled for a $330 million resort and water park.

