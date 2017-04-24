Frito-Lay recalls Jalapeno flavored chips for Salmonella concerns

Lay's recall

Frito-Lay is recalling varieties of chips for Salmonella concerns.

The Salmonella risk is in the seasoning used on the Jalapeno Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips.

The recall is voluntary and stems from a seasoning supplier who recalled their jalapeno powder. The Federal Food and Drug Administration said no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multi-pack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multi-pack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multi-pack offering.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted or being recalled, according to the FDA.

Photos | Lay's recalled products

The chips included in the recall were distributed in retail stores, through vending machines and other channels.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products are advised not to consume them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA on this recall to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Representative product images can be found at fritolay.com. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

© 2017 WXIA-TV