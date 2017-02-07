No waffling on this new idea: Chef opens a ‘waffle bar' in Ridgmar

A strawberry-Nutella waffle at Pinky’s Waffle Bar. MARITZA SEPULVEDA)

FORT WORTH -- You’ve tried chicken and waffles. Now try waffles and ice cream.

A new boutique waffle shop has come to Fort Worth, tucked into a walk-up stand in a quiet corner of Ridgmar Mall.

Former Houston fine-dining chef Maritza Sepulveda is the talent behind Pinky’s Waffle Bar, serving seven flavors of waffles with fresh fruit and local super premium Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream.

She cooked in Eddie V’s in Houston and here. But to launch her own venture, she picked something closer to her heart.

“I love waffles — waffles are my passion!” she said this week, closing the waffle iron on a red-velvet waffle. “Kids, families — everybody eats waffles. I’ve always wanted to do this. I’ve worked up recipes forever.”

Pinky’s is a walk-up counter near Dillard’s at street level in the mall’s northwest corner. Her bestselling waffle so far is the “blue waffle” ($8) a yeast waffle with local blueberries, blueberry syrup, house-made lemon curd and toasted almonds with ice cream.

