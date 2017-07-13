National French Fry Day deals: Where to get free fries

McDonald's fries (Photo: JOERG KOCH, 2007 AFP)

Today, the nation celebrates slicing and frying a potato. Even though French fries probably shouldn't be a diet staple, National French Fry Day is an excuse to indulge.

Here are some National French Fry Day deals to know about:

Snuffer's: Get a free small order of fries with this coupon.

McDonald’s: Can’t get fries today? Download the McD app and get an order of free medium fries Friday and every Friday through Sept. 29 at participating McDonald’s.

Arby's: Order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and get free curly fries and a drink.

Dairy Queen: Small fries are only a $1 at certain locations all day.

Houlihan’s: Those who purchase parmesan frites or an order of regular fries, will get free refills Thursday.

Wienerschnitzel: Get $1 off chili cheese fries the entire month of July using this coupon.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2017 WFAA-TV