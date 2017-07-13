WFAA
Close

National French Fry Day deals: Where to get free fries

WFAA 10:35 AM. CDT July 13, 2017

Today, the nation celebrates slicing and frying a potato. Even though French fries probably shouldn't be a diet staple, National French Fry Day is an excuse to indulge. 

Here are some National French Fry Day deals to know about:

Snuffer's: Get a free small order of fries with this coupon.

McDonald’s: Can’t get fries today? Download the McD app and get an order of free medium fries Friday and every Friday through Sept. 29 at participating McDonald’s. 

Arby's: Order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and get free curly fries and a drink.

Dairy Queen: Small fries are only a $1 at certain locations all day.

Houlihan’s: Those who purchase parmesan frites or an order of regular fries, will get free refills Thursday. 

Wienerschnitzel: Get $1 off chili cheese fries the entire month of July using this coupon.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories