Make yourself financially healthier in 2017 with these 10 resolutions

If there was a theme to WalletHub's 10 financial resolutions for 2017, it would be this — chip away little by little until you're happy with your finances.

Click here to see what 10 financial tips the website gave.



Some Americans have debt that soars into the tens of thousands. The main point WalletHub is driving home is even if you don't erase all your debt next year, taking steps to eradicate even a small portion of your debt can be beneficial.

Take, for instance, your credit card debt. The average American will finish 2016 with $8,400 in credit card debt. That's a hefty price to pay in just a year, so WalletHub advises trying to pay at least 20 percent of that debt off by making a concerted effort every month to set money aside.

Americans, and particularly Dallas residents, are also thinking about retirement in a way that previous working generations haven't.

"I think we tend to pick on millennials when we do our research and when we talk about them," Will Smayda, Merrill Edge region sales executive, told the Dallas Business Journal earlier this year. "But one of the things they do better than most, especially in Dallas, is save."



Millennials are thinking about their golden years more than boomers or generation Xers. Also, another big difference in millennials thinking of retirement is the realization that they might have to work after they retire.

The constant worry about the future of programs like social security and what that'll look like in 40 years has some people thinking of alternative measures.

When asked if they agree with the statement, 'I plan to work in retirement,' 83 percent of millennials said they agree. Compare that with today's retirees and you see the contrast. Only 17 percent of today's retirees said they plan to work during their retirement.

Whether you're planning to erase some credit card debt or already thinking about retirement, financial health in 2017 is of the utmost importance.



Click to see this story in its original home from our partners at Dallas Business Journal.

Evan Hoopfer is the Dallas Business Journal's digital reporter.

Copyright 2016 WFAA