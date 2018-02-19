Lucky Charms more magically delicious now with unicorn marshmallow

BUFFALO, NY-- It's out with the old and in with the new with Lucky Charms cereal.
Lucky Charms said goodbye to the hourglass marshmallow to make room for the unicorn marshmallow.
General Mills, which has a manufacturing plant in Buffalo, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.
When all your 🦄🦄🦄 UNICORN 🦄🦄🦄 dreams come true! #magicallydelicious #unicornmarshmallow #🦄 #❤️ pic.twitter.com/6tygbXGUK8— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 19, 2018
