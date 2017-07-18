Look inside Grand Prairie IKEA set to open in fall

Construction is coming along inside Grand Prairie's new IKEA store, which is slated to open this fall. (Monica Hernandez, WFAA) (Photo: Hernandez, Monica)

GRAND PRAIRIE - If you've driven past the new IKEA slated to open in Grand Prairie this fall and wondered what's inside so far, you're in luck.



News 8 got a tour on Tuesday as crews began putting up partitions in the showroom.



The Grand Prairie location will be the second in North Texas. A third is scheduled to open in North Fort Worth in 2017. The Frisco location has been open since 2005.



It's rare for three locations to open in the same metro area. It's a sign of the growth in North Texas, said IKEA spokesman Joseph Roth.



Each location will be very similar as IKEA stays consistent with its layout, features and design, Roth said.

The nearly 300,000-square foot Grand Praire location, however, will be just one story tall. It will feature a showroom with three models homes and thousands of items, a 450-seat restaurant with Swedish fare and a child play area.It will also include one of Texas' largest retail solar rooftops."The fact is it takes us months and months to finish the inside of a building, so while the outside is finished up, inside we're doing all the inspiration work," said Grand Prairie IKEA manager Matt Hunsicker. "We're going to be putting all the room sets together."IKEA is planning to hire 350 to 500 people to work in the Grand Prairie store

