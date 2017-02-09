IKEA proposes Fort Worth plan

Rendering of potential Fort Worth IKEA store

FORT WORTH -- Swedish furniture store IKEA has proposed plans for opening a store in Fort Worth in 2019.

The newest location would be the popular chain's third store for North Texas, behind Frisco and Grand Prairie, and the sixth in the state of Texas.

The plan still needs the necessary approvals and agreements, the company says. But if all goes well, IKEA Fort Worth's construction could start in the spring of 2018. The company hopes the store would open in the summer of 2019.

The 289,000-square-foot Fort Worth store would be built at the southwest corner of Interstate 35W and North Tarrant Parkway, the company says.

Potential location for Fort Worth IKEA store

“We are thrilled with our success in North Texas since opening our first store 11 years ago, so we are excited to propose a Fort Worth store to grow our Dallas-area reach,” said IKEA U.S. President Lars Petersson. “This proposed Fort Worth store would complement our Dallas-area presence in Frisco and soon in Grand Prairie by bringing the unique family-friendly shopping experience even closer to customers in the western part of the Metroplex.”

IKEA's newest store in Grand Prairie is currently under construction and will open this fall.

