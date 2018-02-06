Home Depot to hire 1,900 new employees in Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo: Handout (Photo: SCOTT ROKIS PHOTOGRAPHY)

DALLAS - The Home Depot has announced it will hire 1,900 associates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as part of a push to hire thousands of employees nationwide for the spring season.

Both full-time, part-time and seasonal positions will be available across different departments in the company at more than 20 DFW locations.

Spring is Home Depot’s busiest sales season, the company said in a press release.

Prospective employees can attend any of seven hiring events across the area on Thursday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

• 2110 N. Galloway Ave., Ste. 116

Mesquite, TX 75150

• 217 N. 10th St.

Garland, TX 75040

• 5955 Alpha Rd.

Dallas, TX 75240

• 1601 S. Malcolm X Blvd., Ste. 201

Dallas, TX 75226

• 801 South State Highway 161, 5th Floor

Grand Prairie, TX 75051

• 2520 W. Irving Blvd., Ste. 100

Irving, TX 75061

• 7330 S. Westmoreland Rd., Ste. 200

Dallas, TX 75237

Jobseekers can apply on Home Depot’s website, or by texting HOMEDEPOT to 52270 to receive a link to apply for hourly positions nearby.

A hiring “heat map” that tracks job openings across the country can be found here.

The Home Depot has 2,284 stores, and the company employs more than 400,000 people.

