Here are DFW's highest-paid public employees

Mayor Mike Rawlings and Mayor Betsy Price

Looking for Mayor Mike Rawlings among the top highest-paid City of Dallas employees? He won’t crack that list.

Rawlings' $80,000 salary — up from $60,000 in 2016 — pales in comparison to newly hired city manager T.C. Broadnax's $375,000. In total, the city of Dallas has 354 employees earning more than $100,000. (The average was $54,440).

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, meanwhile, collects an annual $29,000 to serve her city, while Cow Town's city manager David Cooke earns $327,595.

Click here to see the highest-paid public employees in North Texas.

In total, city managers, town administrators and medical experts are the lead public wage earners in their respective cities and counties in all but two cases that we looked at: the exceptions being Garland's electric general manager Jeff Janke and, interestingly, Somervell County's head golf pro Jerry Cunningham.

It's all part of our annual Salary Tracker database, which has been expanded this year to include 60 cities and 11 counties around North Texas. The data was requested this summer from cities and counties in DFW with more than 15,000 residents using the Texas Public Information Act.

The salaries include public employees from city managers and county clerks, to police officers and administrative assistants. We explore the highest-paid employees in each city and county, as well as salary trends across government positions in North Texas.

