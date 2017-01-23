DFW rent increases slow as 'supply has finally caught up with demand'

Dallas rent prices (Dallas Business Journal)

While relocations to North Texas have held steady, the influx of new apartment complexes have caused rent increases to slow dramatically compared to this time last year.

In December, rent in Dallas-Plano-Irving increased 3.6 percent to $1,123, compared to a 5.6 percent-increase in December 2015, according to Axiometrics.

Hopping on I-30 going west, rent increases are also down. In December, rent increased 5.2 percent to $1,013 in Fort Worth-Arlington, down from a 6.7 percent-increase from December 2015.

“DFW is finally feeling some of the effects of all the new supply hitting the market,” said Jay Denton, senior vice president of analytics at Axiometrics, in the report. “While demand has remained relatively steady as job growth has not declined significantly, supply has finally caught up with demand.”

In both the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, actual rent decreased in December compared with November. In fact, rent has decreased for four straight months in Dallas and three straight months in Fort Worth, according to Axiometrics. Both metros are still below the national average of $1,272 a month.

