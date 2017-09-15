Dallas-Fort Worth's 2017 Best Places to Work

The Dallas skyline as seen from the Continental Avenue Bridge in Dallas (Jordan Armstrong, WFAA)

The Dallas Business Journal is pleased to announce its 2017 Best Places to Work. These 101 organizations – there's a tie in one of our categories! – ranked as the top workplaces in North Texas out of more than 500 applicants.

Some of the winners include the Gaylord Texan, Rogers Healy and Associates, and the McKinney Independent School District.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of our Best Places to Work program, the Dallas Business Journal hand-delivered notifications to all 101 organizations last week with the help of the Frisco RoughRiders. Mascots Daisy, Deuce, Ted E Bear and Bull Moose made appearances across the Metroplex to offices large and small.

Organizations will see more of the RoughRiders mascots at the Best Places to Work awards event at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on September 21.

In addition to fun and games at the ball field, the official rankings for each category will be released.

To see a full list of this year's winners, go here.

