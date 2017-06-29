The best hammock deal this summer

WFAA
Matt Granite , WKYC 3:16 AM. CDT June 30, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - I can hardly believe I got paid to test hammocks for two months straight! In my continued quest to save you the most time and money, one of your top requests is at its lowest-recorded price today. 

What makes a hammock more worthwhile than another? The rings and hanging ropes! Seriously... it's not just the hammock itself. The accessories determine your safety and comfort over time. 

I've tested a lot of hammocks. The last time I featured a hammock deal was almost one year ago today. I decided to try some new brands and find a deal this time that was not on Amazon. 

I lucked out! Click the play button to watch me enjoy and showcase my favorite hammock for 2017. 

- Steel rings and hanging ropes make this hammock extra secure
- Rated to hold 220 pounds (we tested it at 300 - not that I'm recommending using it with that weight)
- Constructed from a heavy nylon cord mesh
- Comes with a drawstring carrying back for easy transport
- Extremely compact
- Works well with trees, posts or between other weight bearing objects
- Lowest recorded price today 
- Great for camping, traveling, hunting, a beach and beyond

$12 Off Deluxe Portable Hammock + Accessories + Free Shipping
Was: $34.99
Now: 22.99

No brands pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash!

