Fit & sleep trackers drop to $28 today

CLEVELAND, OH - It's the #1 request of the month and today the best gadget you can buy at a fraction of its MSRP. If you want to lose weight or simply have a better understanding of your sleep habits or the steps you take, today is your day.

TECH DEALS & INSANE FREEBIES: Not on the list? CLICK HERE.

If you have $110 to spend, go buy a Fitbit. For those of us that don't want to commit that type of cash or simply want a fantastic fitness tracker at its lowest price, two models we tested at CES 2017 are at their lowest recorded prices today.

Check out our full product demo from CES in Las Vegas right here.

Option #1 - $28 with a recently improved app.

The ELEGIANT Wireless Pedometers, Bluetooth Fitness and sleep / activity trackers outperformed any of the competing products we tested in their price range. Earlier negative reviews tied to the app have been improved upon with a recent software update. Perks include:

- Step counting

- Calorie counting

- Sleep tracking

- Informs user of incoming calls or text messages

- Apple and Android compatible

- Compatible with most tablets

- Simple and free app set-up

- Sleek design, adjustable and durable in our tests

49% Off Elegiant Wireless Fitness and Activity Tracker + Free Band + Prime Shipping

Was: $55.00

Now: $28.00 **To lower price, use code: VWFDA3IC

**Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping with this free 30 day trial right here.



Option #2: All of the above features plus heart rate monitoring alongside an upgraded design:



$45 Off i6 Smart FItness Watch + Heart Rate Monitor + Prime Shipping

Was: $89.99

Now: $44.99 **Prices will increase as stock sells out.

**Not a Prime Member? Score free shipping with this free 30 day trial right here.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

(© 2017 WFAA)