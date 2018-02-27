Same-day delivery now available for Sam's Club customers in Dallas

Photo: Getty Images (Photo: Photo: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Sam's Club members in Dallas now have a new membership benefit — same-day delivery on all home orders.

Monday, Sam's Club announced the launch of a new same-day delivery service for Dallas via the delivery service Instacart. The service, which launched with Schnucks in 2017, allows shoppers to order everything from grocery items to everyday essentials through their website or app (available here) and delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour.

The same-day delivery service is open to both members and non-members; however, Sam's Club members may enter their membership number to gain access to lower prices prior to checkout. First-time orders will receive free shipping.

“We know our members love our mix of exciting items and appreciate it when we make life a little easier for them. Whether it’s Scan & Go, Club Pickup – and now delivery in as little as an hour– shopping with Sam’s Club is getting easier and more convenient, and we’re just getting started,” said Sachin Padwal, Sam’s Club’s Vice President of Omnichannel and In-Club Product in a statement. “Instacart is a trusted partner by so many customers, we are thrilled to be launching this service with them.”

The new service also launched in Austin and St. Louis. Sam's Club expects to expand same-day delivery across the U.S. throughout 2018.

To see if same-day delivery is available in your ZIP code, click here.

