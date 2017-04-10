State sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies

011110consumer_batteries_mid (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - While many people focus on the sales tax holiday on back to school supplies in August, there is another sales tax holiday in the spring focusing on emergency preparation supplies.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office said Texans can purchase certain items tax free during the April 22-24 holiday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items a person can purchase, including:

- Batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

- Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

- Portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Some purchases will not qualify for the tax holiday, including:

- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

- Camping stoves and camping supplies;

- Chainsaws;

- Plywood;

- Extension ladders and stepladders; and

- Tents.

“Unfortunately, we can’t predict when the next fire, flood or tornado may strike,” Hegar said in a prepared statement. “But we can be prepared, and this tax holiday helps Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations before they happen."

The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $1.5 million in state and local taxes during the April 22-24 holiday. TAP HERE for a list of emergency supplies that may be purchased tax free.

The Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday was created by the 84th Texas Legislature as Senate Bill 904, and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 15, 2015.

