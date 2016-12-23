Christmas eve shopper? Amazon has something to sell

NEW YORK — Last minute shoppers, stay home.

That's the message from Amazon, which is pushing its Prime Now rush delivery service as a way to lure shoppers who would normally head to physical stores in the last days or hours before Christmas, which coincides with the start of Hanukkah this weekend.

The service, part of the company's $99 per year Prime offering, offers guaranteed delivery on items within two hours. This year, Amazon is extending that window to a time most should be at home counting their sugar plums. Prime Now customers in 30 U.S. cities can procrastinate until 9:45 pm local time Saturday for delivery by midnight Christmas Day.

As Amazon turns up its bid for these shoppers, traditional brick-and-mortar retailers such as Best Buy and Staples have followed with their own same-day delivery options, with the advantage of physical stores throughout the U.S.

“It puts a little more stress on traditional brick and mortar stores, local and the big box mass retailers," says MaryAnn Monforte, professor of accounting practice at Syracuse University 's Whitman School of Management. "Because when you're competing with a service like Amazon you need to be able to meet or beat their hours.”

With no stores of its own, Amazon's approach is to create hubs in Prime Now cities. These look more like warehouses and are in places you wouldn't expect. The Manhattan hub, for example, isn't a warehouse but a 40,000 square-foot floor of an office building on 34th street in midtown, right down the block from Macy's famous New York store.

The service is one way Amazon is trying to speed up the shopping experience.

Last week the company announced it had completed its first consumer delivery by drone. Earlier this month, it revealed plans for a radical new grocery store where customers can walk in and just take the items they need, no lines or checkout process required.

Prime Now has spread to over 40 cities around the world since its launch in New York two years ago and added 10 in the U.S. in the last year.

"Amazon clearly has data that shows that the faster you get your stuff the more stuff you buy," says Avi Greengart, research director at Current Analysis. "It is a corporate priority to relentlessly improve delivery time."

Expect more Prime Now options in the U.S. Stephenie Landry, vice president of the Prime Now division, says she "doesn't see growth stopping."

Amazon says it keeps roughly 25,000 different items in the New York hub, ranging from fruits and vegetables to canned goods, diapers, Amazon tablets and video game consoles.

Some items such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker and Nintendo's NES Classic video game system, hot sellers that are currently hard to find, can also be found on Prime Now. Amazon keeps supply for Prime Now deliveries separate from traditional Amazon orders, a potential bright spot for folks looking for an Echo or NES Classic that many not be available from Amazon online, though these in-demand items can move fast. When the NES Classic briefly appeared on the site on Thursday morning, it disappeared in minutes.

In its Prime Now hubs, lined with cabinets and shelving units nearly wall to wall, the company relies on a bar code system to monitor inventory and let staff quickly grab items, which are often placed anywhere there is free space. This process, which Landry describes as "organized chaos," leads to the unlikely pairing of an Xbox One rechargeable battery in a cabinet next to a bottle of Frank's RedHot hot sauce. Scanners carried by the workers guide them to the fastest route to grab the products they need.

Consumers have shown if retailers let them shop at the last minute, they will.

"In many years the biggest shopping day is not Black Friday, it's the day before Christmas," says Greengart.