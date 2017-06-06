Amazon Prime offers $5.99 membership for customers on food stamps

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Amazon customers on food stamps can now access its Prime service for half the monthly price.

The e-commerce company announced Tuesday that buyers with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card qualify for a discounted membership of $5.99 a month instead of $10.99 per month.

For full-priced customers who pay the annual $99 rate, the monthly conversion is roughly $8.25 a month. So, the $5.99 low-income monthly rate is still cheaper.

Low-income customers who sign-up to pay the $5.99 monthly fee will receive all the same benefits as other full-price customers, including Amazon Prime video and music streaming, along with unlimited free shipping.

“We designed this membership option for customers receiving government assistance to make our everyday selection and savings more accessible, including the many conveniences and entertainment benefits of Prime,” said Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime, in a press release.

Many consumer experts have said Amazon’s decision represents an effort to keep up with Walmart, which has long had a strong hold on the low-income marketplace.

There were roughly 44 million Americans on food stamps in 2016, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To learn more about Amazon's new Prime option or to sign up for a 30-day free trial, click here

