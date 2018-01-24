About that boutique hotel casting a shadow over the Kimbell - it's not happening

Colonnade on the north side of the Kimbell Art Museum. Hotel Renovo planned for across Camp Bowie Boulevard from the museum will not be built, according to the developer. (Kimbell Art Museum)

FORT WORTH -- After being told earlier this month that it would not receive a promised tax incentive from the city after all, the developer of the controversial Hotel Renovo planned across from the Kimbell Art Museum on Camp Bowie Boulevard is pulling the plug on the project.

Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Shingleton, whose District 7 includes the planned hotel site, said the mayor and city council have lost confidence that Illinois-based Heart of America Group can redesign a smaller hotel to appease the Kimbell. The museum contended the planned hotel height would “loom” over its property, particularly an interior courtyard that features a famous sculpture.

“It’s a unique location and a unique set of neighbors,” Shingleton said of the situation. “We just never came to a mutually agreeable concept plan.”

Kirk Whalen, vice president and general counsel for Heart of America Group, said the company “so deeply wanted to be a part of the Fort Worth community.”

In a statement, Whalen said, “We are deeply saddened and confused that after years and millions of dollars of effort to bring a world-class hotel to Fort Worth, after dramatically changing the project to meet everything that was asked of us, and after providing absolute assurance of four-plus star quality and an international affiliation, why in the final moment that we couldn’t satisfy some stakeholders in the Cultural District.”

The hotel project, featuring a rooftop restaurant and bar, is still listed on the company’s website.

A call to JaGee Holdings, developer of residential and commercial project Museum Place off University Drive, where the hotel was looking to buy land, was not returned.

