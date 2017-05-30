30 years of George Cameron Nash: How he got here

George Cameron Nash

Step inside the doors of the GCN furniture wholesaler in Dallas and you’ll learn more than you ever cared to know about furniture.

George Cameron Nash has fallen headboard over tables for furniture. He opened his showroom 30 years ago with an outrageous vision: to sell the most high-end furniture to the most high-end clientele when all he had was $5,000.

“It is pretty outrageous, isn’t it?” he reflected.

George had always been one heck of a salesman.

“It’s very unique, you will never see it again,” he told one customer.

So he figured he could make it in the wholesale furniture business. But in the beginning, the vendors weren’t convinced.

“When I realized nobody was going to come with me, I had to get real clever and figure out something I was going to sell,” he said.

So George started making his own furniture instead.

Today, his handmade pieces are some of the best and most sought after in the world -- and all of those vendors that once avoided him are back.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said.

His furniture has been in the White House and the George Bush Presidential Library.

He and his partner Mark have built one of the most respected showrooms in the country.

“It’s sort of like I don’t believe it,” he said.

He owes some of his success to his incredible eye for design, but a lot of it to people who wanted him to fail. George admitted he was bullied when he was younger, but he vowed that those people wouldn’t decide the outcome of his life. He would prove that he had something to offer this world.

“I have to look back and say I’m glad I was [bullied],” George said. “Cause it made me fight to prove that I could do it. That I could do something valuable.”

And there’s the hope for anyone who needs to know they’re worth a million bucks.

