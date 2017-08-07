WFAA
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in San Antonio

Staff , KENS 6:32 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonian is $2 million richer!

The Texas Lottery announced that a $2 million quick-pick ticket was sold at a Vista Express gas station on the west side located at 2002 Buena Vista Street.

The winning numbers were announced in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

 

 

The winner has not claimed their ticket yet.

