$1 billion Facebook data center opens in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH - Have you posted a picture or video to Facebook today? It likely went through the new $1 billion Facebook data center in North Fort Worth.

The 950,000-square foot facility formally opened Thursday in the AllianceTexas development, off highway 170.

It houses tens of thousands of servers that power Facebook.

Crews broke ground at the end of 2015, and moved quickly to open the facility.

Business leaders in Fort Worth say it is a game changer.

"This is one of the great businesses of the world." said Ross Perot, Jr, Chairman of Hillwood, the developer of Alliance Texas.

"It's Facebook official," said Mayor Betsy Price. "We don't love each other, we like each other."

Facebook says it's one of the most energy-efficient data systems in the world.

It's one of six Facebook data centers nationwide, and one of nine globally.

