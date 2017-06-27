Wylie dad passes away weeks after emotional ‘wedding' day with daughters

Photo courtesy- Cindy and Saylor Photographers

Less than two months after an emotional “wedding” ceremony for his three daughters that went viral, Chris Weeks has passed away.

Weeks, 44, is the Wylie father and Army veteran who was battling colon cancer when his family organized a wedding ceremony for each of his daughters on one day.

Chris’ cancer had progressed to the rest of his body, and there was nothing doctors could do. His wife, Spring, still wanted him to experience his daughters’ wedding day.

Everything from the dresses to the DJ to the photography was donated for the touching ceremony.

"He has no idea what that meant to our girls," Spring told WFAA in early May. "You can't replace a girl's daddy on her wedding day."

Chris had the chance to have a first dance with each daughter: 21-year-old Bailee, 18-year-old Regan and 16-year-old Paige.

The story of the wedding has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook.

Chris said at the time that the meaningful day was also difficult.

"It was tough thinking of them watching that video on a screen some day," he said. "But I don't want to mess this up for them so I did my best today."

A GoFundMe page set up for the Weeks family had raised over $14,000.

© 2017 WFAA-TV