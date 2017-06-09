WFAA
What's happening this weekend

Maria Cruz, WFAA 9:30 AM. CDT June 09, 2017

Here's a list of this weekend's big events:

2017 Concerts in the Garden

  • Fort Worth Botanic Garden
  • Friday (Elvis tribute) and Saturday (ABBA tribute)
  • Gates open at 6:15 p.m. and concerts start at 8:15 p.m.
    Concert will end with fireworks display
  • Go here for ticket info

Jimmy Buffett and ZZ Top in Concert

 

  • Saturday at 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco

Komen North Texas Race for the Cure

 

  • Race starts at  8 a.m. at 5400 Legacy Drive in Plano

Grand Prairie Dragon Boat Festival

 

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joe Pool Lake
  • $10 per car 

TexPlex Grand Opening

  • 12-6 p.m. Friday for bike park and off road
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all activities      

Celina Garden and Market Tour

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

