What's happening this weekend

Here's a list of this weekend's big events:
- Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- Friday (Elvis tribute) and Saturday (ABBA tribute)
-
Gates open at 6:15 p.m. and concerts start at 8:15 p.m.
Concert will end with fireworks display
- Go here for ticket info
Jimmy Buffett and ZZ Top in Concert
- Saturday at 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco
Komen North Texas Race for the Cure
- Race starts at 8 a.m. at 5400 Legacy Drive in Plano
Grand Prairie Dragon Boat Festival
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joe Pool Lake
- $10 per car
- 12-6 p.m. Friday for bike park and off road
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all activities
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
