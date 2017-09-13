Less than 24 hours away! Get ready for North Texas Giving Day

In less than 24 hours, North Texans will come together in a big way to support nonprofit organizations all across the region in what has become the nation’s largest day of giving.



The 9th annual North Texas Giving Day returns after a record-breaking year in 2016 in which $37 million was raised

Last year, North Texans gave 142,000 gifts that supported 2,500 local non-profit organizations.

In fact, over the past 4 years, North Texans have opened their hearts in such a big way - our giving day has surpassed all other giving days across the country.

“As far as giving days go, this is the super bowl.” said Dave Scullin, President & CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas.

How you can participate:



On Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 a.m. to midnight, grab your wallet and head over to the North Texas Giving Day website to make a donation to any of the 2,000 nonprofits participating.



The categories range from animals, arts, education to organizations that support Veterans and senior citizens.



Of course, our hearts are with our neighbors to the south who are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. Many North Texas organizations are supporting Harvey evacuees in our area and could use continued support.



Donors will have the option to make an additional gift to support recovery efforts.



Anyone can donate -- businesses, foundations, funds or individuals can partake in the bonus fund pool. If you don't have a particular cause or non-profit you'd like to help, donating to the pool is an option.

There's nothing like a little bit of competition, so be sure to check out the online leaderboard to track the progress of the nonprofit you hold near and dear.

The cause doesn't stop online. There will also be free-to-the-public Donation Station events across North Texas:

Dallas County Donation Station at NorthPark Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Worth Donation Station at Sundance Square Plaza from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Collin County Giving Day Party in the Park at Finch Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Denton Donation Station at Denton Square on the Courthouse Green from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arlington Gives Concert and Donation Station at Levitt Pavilion from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Follow along with the conversation using the hashtag #NTGivingDay and be sure to tweet once you've made your donation!

