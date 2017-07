(Photo: Getty Images)

Check out our list of events happening this weekend in North Texas:

Bengali Film Festival

• Friday, July 28, 2017: 8:30 p.m.

Short: Indian

Dolachal (Between) by Sreecheta Das

Feature: Bangladesh

Matir Projar Deshe (Kingdom of Clay) by Bijon Imtiaz

• Saturday, July 29, 2017: 12 p.m.

Short: Bangladesh

Pounopunik (The Hamster Wheel Rebellion) by Khandaker Sumon,

Feature: India

Nayikar Bhumikai (In the role of heroine) by Swagato Chowdhury

• Saturday, July 29, 2017: 3:30 p.m.

Short: India

Fanki (Elude) by Nazmus Sakib Himel

Featue: Bangladesh

Anil Bagchir Ekdin (A Day In The Life Of Anil Bagchi) by Morshedul Islam.

• Sunday, July 30, 2017: 3:30 p.m.

Short: Bangladesh

Kobi Swamir Mrityur Por Amar Jobanbondi (Statement after My Poet Husband's Death) by Tasmiah Afrin Mou

Feature: India

Tope (Bait) by Buddhadeb Dasgupta

DCHHS Back-to-School Immunization Clinic

Saturday, July 29, 2017: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Special Olympics Aquatic Competition

Saturday, July 29, 2017: Opening ceremony: 8:45 a.m. / Aquatics competition: 9 a.m.

Yoga Meow

Saturday, July 29, 2017: 9:30 a.m.

Latino Comic Convention

Saturday, July 29, 2017: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pups, Pints, and Prosecco

Saturday, July 29, 2017: 12 p.m-5 p.m.

Drone Races

Sunday, July 30, 2017: 9 a.m.

Songs and Smiles

Sunday, July 30, 2017: 2 p.m.

