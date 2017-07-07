Weekend events in North Texas

Peaches at Ham Orchards. (Photo: WFAA)

Tons of events are taking place across North Texas for you to enjoy. Take a look at our list:

Parker County Peach Festival: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 8 in historic downtown Weatherford.

Weekend of Honor: Go here for a complete list of events honoring the fallen officers on the anniversary of the July 7, 2016 ambush attack.

FWPD Gun Buyback: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the ALDI parking lot on McCart Avenue.

2017 Dallas Bake Off: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Embarcadero Building at Fair Park.

Family Night Bike Ride with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price: 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Walsh neighborhood of Fort Worth.

WWI Exhibit Opening Day: Sunday at Fort Worth's Central Library.

Basically Beethoven Festival: Sunday at Dallas City Performance Hall. Doors open at 2 p.m.

