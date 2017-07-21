WFAA
Weekend Events in North Texas: July 21-23

Maria Cruz, WFAA 9:22 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

Looking for something to do this weekend around the Metroplex area? Check out our list:

Ninja Warrior Championship

  • Friday, July 21, 2017: Prelims: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22, 2017: Prelims: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. / Finals: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Tickets: Spectator (Friday): $10 / Spectator (Saturday): $25 / Weekend Pass: $30 / Family 4 Pack: $110

2017 DFW Summer Boat Expo

  • Thursday, July 20, 2017 / 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Free admission)
  • Friday, July 21, 2017 / 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Free admission)
  • Saturday, July 22, 2017 / 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 23, 2017 / 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Tickets: Adults $12 / Children (ages 5-13) $6 / Free (children under 5)
  • Tickets for the show are only available at the door
  • Parking is free of charge

Dig Deep: A Conference for Growers

  • 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.:  Tours of UNT Health Science Center on-site garden 
  • 9:20 a.m.:   Sessions begin in one hour blocks through 3:30 p.m. 
  • 11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.: Keynote address from "The Dirt Doctor", Howard Garrett     
  • Cost is $25 per person, lunch is provided  

iLive Expo 2017

Free admission gives you:

  • Sprouts Farmers Market Mommy and Me Cooking Challenge
  • Interactive Fit Labs with Dancercize Undignified, MOM DFW Dance Crew, and Be the Difference Dance Project
  • Ignited Mommas' Panel
  • Free Vision Testing
  • Free Onsite Mammograms
  • Free Hair Styling & Cuts by Paul Mitchell School of Arlington
  • Free Health Risk Assessments by Medical City Arlington
  • Free BMI Measurements and Glucose Testing
  • Free  Blood Pressure Checks
  • Free Massages & Product Samples
  • Tons of Incredible Exhibitor Shopping and
  • So much more

