Looking for something to do this weekend around the Metroplex area? Check out our list:

Ninja Warrior Championship

Friday, July 21, 2017: Prelims: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2017: Prelims: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. / Finals: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tickets: Spectator (Friday): $10 / Spectator (Saturday): $25 / Weekend Pass: $30 / Family 4 Pack: $110

2017 DFW Summer Boat Expo

Thursday, July 20, 2017 / 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Free admission)

Friday, July 21, 2017 / 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Free admission)

Saturday, July 22, 2017 / 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 / 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $12 / Children (ages 5-13) $6 / Free (children under 5)

Tickets for the show are only available at the door

Parking is free of charge

Dig Deep: A Conference for Growers

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Tours of UNT Health Science Center on-site garden

9:20 a.m.: Sessions begin in one hour blocks through 3:30 p.m.

11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.: Keynote address from "The Dirt Doctor", Howard Garrett

Cost is $25 per person, lunch is provided

iLive Expo 2017

Free admission gives you:

Sprouts Farmers Market Mommy and Me Cooking Challenge

Interactive Fit Labs with Dancercize Undignified, MOM DFW Dance Crew, and Be the Difference Dance Project

Ignited Mommas' Panel

Free Vision Testing

Free Onsite Mammograms

Free Hair Styling & Cuts by Paul Mitchell School of Arlington

Free Health Risk Assessments by Medical City Arlington

Free BMI Measurements and Glucose Testing

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Free Massages & Product Samples

Tons of Incredible Exhibitor Shopping and

So much more

