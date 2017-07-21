Looking for something to do this weekend around the Metroplex area? Check out our list:
- Friday, July 21, 2017: Prelims: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 22, 2017: Prelims: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. / Finals: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Tickets: Spectator (Friday): $10 / Spectator (Saturday): $25 / Weekend Pass: $30 / Family 4 Pack: $110
- Thursday, July 20, 2017 / 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Free admission)
- Friday, July 21, 2017 / 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Free admission)
- Saturday, July 22, 2017 / 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sunday, July 23, 2017 / 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tickets: Adults $12 / Children (ages 5-13) $6 / Free (children under 5)
- Tickets for the show are only available at the door
- Parking is free of charge
Dig Deep: A Conference for Growers
- 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Tours of UNT Health Science Center on-site garden
- 9:20 a.m.: Sessions begin in one hour blocks through 3:30 p.m.
- 11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m.: Keynote address from "The Dirt Doctor", Howard Garrett
- Cost is $25 per person, lunch is provided
Free admission gives you:
- Sprouts Farmers Market Mommy and Me Cooking Challenge
- Interactive Fit Labs with Dancercize Undignified, MOM DFW Dance Crew, and Be the Difference Dance Project
- Ignited Mommas' Panel
- Free Vision Testing
- Free Onsite Mammograms
- Free Hair Styling & Cuts by Paul Mitchell School of Arlington
- Free Health Risk Assessments by Medical City Arlington
- Free BMI Measurements and Glucose Testing
- Free Blood Pressure Checks
- Free Massages & Product Samples
- Tons of Incredible Exhibitor Shopping and
- So much more
