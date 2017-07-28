Kaleb dancing while his mom and her friend dance in the background.

Moms gotta ruin everything!

According to a Facebook post, Kaleb, 7, was in his Plano living room recording a music video to Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" when his mom, sister, and neighbors decided to photobomb in the background.

Kaleb never loses his focus -- hopefully he'll keep that work ethic for the rest of his life!

Lauren Slaymaker shared the video with us and said her son Kaleb loves "anything to do with singing and dance" and, although he wasn't very happy they photobombed his creation, he was oblivious most of the time.

Get it, Kaleb! Don't let anyone distract you from your dreams!

