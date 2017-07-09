Victoria Beckham's kiss with daughter raising eyebrows

How old is too old to kiss your kiddos on the lips?
That's a question many on social media are debating right now after Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her 5-year-old daughter Harper and her kissing on the lips.
The post reads, "Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X"
The comments section is filled with many Instagram users debating on whether or not there is anything wrong with Beckham's post and it has even inspired the hashtag #KissYourKids.
One user says, "Kiss all you want. She's just a baby." While another reads, "Eww. And why doesn't the little girl have a shirt on?"
