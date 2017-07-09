Victoria Beckham's kiss with daughter raising eyebrows

Photo courtesy- Victoria Beckham Instagram

How old is too old to kiss your kiddos on the lips?

That's a question many on social media are debating right now after Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her 5-year-old daughter Harper and her kissing on the lips.

The post reads, "Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X"

Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

The comments section is filled with many Instagram users debating on whether or not there is anything wrong with Beckham's post and it has even inspired the hashtag #KissYourKids.

One user says, "Kiss all you want. She's just a baby." While another reads, "Eww. And why doesn't the little girl have a shirt on?"

© 2017 WFAA-TV